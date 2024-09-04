King Boulevard at Poplar Street to Close Temporarily for Southbound Lanes Paving Work

There will be no access to King Boulevard from Poplar Street (WYO 220) beginning Monday, Sept. 9 through Thursday, Sept. 26, to allow for paving of Poplar Street’s southbound lanes. Access to King Boulevard during this time will be via 13th Street.

This closure does not affect business access on King Boulevard, only the intersection of King Boulevard and Poplar Street.

Detour from Poplar Street: Take Collins Drive west to West 13th Street to King Boulevard. Closure dates are weather-dependent.

