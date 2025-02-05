KEY Camp registration to open in late February

CASPER, Wyo. — Applications will open Monday, Feb. 24 for Casper College’s KEY Camp. New this year, sixth graders will be able to participate.

“KEY stands for Knowledge Enrichment for Youth, and KEY Camp is a beloved Casper College tradition,” community education program coordinator Brittney Good said. “KEY Camp is celebrating its 39th year by expanding opportunities to students entering the sixth grade along with seventh and eighth grade in the fall of 2025.”

“We’ve had a lot of great feedback from our campers each year, and extending the opportunity to another grade has been frequently mentioned,” she said.

According to Good, KEY Camp offers an immersive six-day experience with hands-on learning in various subjects, dining at Casper College’s Tobin Dining Hall and activities designed to foster friendships and personal growth.

“This is an excellent opportunity for kids to break out of their comfort zones in a safe learning environment and explore new interests,” she said.

The camp costs $660 to attend, and two six-day sessions are available: June 8–13 or June 15–20. A teacher recommendation is required, enrollment is limited and the program may fill up, so early registration is encouraged. Only completed online applications will be considered and they will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until the program is full. Scholarships will also be available to ensure accessibility for all students. The application deadline is Friday, March 28, and early submission is encouraged.

For more information and to apply, call 307-268-3401, email comm_ed@caspercollege.edu or click here.

