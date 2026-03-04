Historic Nuclear Reactor Gets The Green Light In Kemmerer

Good evening. For more than 60 years, the town of Kemmerer, Wyoming, has relied on a coal-fired power plant for electricity and jobs. Last year, the plant’s final coal-fired units shut down, though a recent conversion from coal to natural gas helped prevent over 100 layoffs. With the future of the town’s energy and economy uncertain, residents and local leaders are now looking to nuclear energy as a potential solution.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has authorized its staff to issue a construction permit to TerraPower’s subsidiary, US SFR Owner, for the Kemmerer Power Station Unit 1. This will be the first commercial nuclear reactor approved for construction in the United States in nearly a decade — and the first non-light water reactor in more than 40 years.

NRC Chairman Ho Nieh called it “a historic step forward for advanced nuclear energy in the United States,” noting that the decision reflects a rigorous and independent safety review.

KEMMERER, WY - NOVEMBER 22: A mixture of steam and pollutants are emitted from the Naughton coal-fired power plant November 22, 2022 in Kemmerer, Wyoming. The plant, operated by PacifiCorp is scheduled to be decommissioned by 2025, which will change the economy of the area, long reliant on fossil fuels. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

The plant will generate 345 megawatts of electricity, with an energy storage system capable of temporarily boosting output to 500 megawatts. TerraPower filed its application in March 2024 for a site next to the existing coal plant, and the NRC completed its technical review in under 18 months, issuing a safety evaluation last December and a final environmental impact statement in October.

The permit is only the first step — US SFR Owner will still need a separate operating license before it can begin producing electricity.

Nuclear power currently supplies nearly 20 percent of U.S. electricity, and Wyoming leads the nation in uranium production, with rich reserves in the Powder River Basin. Senator John Barrasso says Wyoming is the ideal location for modern nuclear infrastructure, providing safe, reliable energy while diversifying the state’s economy. Senator Lummis, too, applauded the approval for construction of the nuclear reactor.

The Kemmerer Power Station marks a major milestone for advanced nuclear technology in the U.S., and it could signal a new chapter in energy production and job growth for the region.

For more information on new reactor licensing, visit the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s website.

