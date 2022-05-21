Kelly Walsh’s Cam Burkett Smashes State Shot-Put Record

Kelly Walsh senior Cam Burkett made some big-time history in Wyoming High School track and field as he broke the state shot-put record on Saturday at the Harry Geldien Stadium. State records can only be broken at the state meet and Burkett was right on cue with a toss of 64 feet 2 and 3 quarter inches. The existing record was 63 feet 8 and a half inches set by Logan Harris of Torrington. But Burkett wasn't finished. On his final throw, he unleashed a toss of 65 feet 10 and a quarter inches. The large contingent of fans exploded and it was truly one of the best moments in the history of the Wyoming State Track Meet.

Prior to Logan Harris breaking the record in 2017, Cheyenne's John Godina held the record of 63 feet 1 inch and Godina competed in 2 Olympic Games, garnering a silver medal in 1996 and a bronze medal in 2000. Burkett had previously thrown over 64 feet during the regular season at the Gillette Camel Qualifier. This is a guy who ran the anchor leg of Kelly Walsh's 4x100 relay team and finished 2nd in the discus with a throw of 151-6, finishing 2nd to Sheridan's Texas Tanner.

We have a video of Burkett's record-breaking throws and his reaction following the conclusion of the event, plus a few photos courtesy of mountainregionsports.com. Enjoy!

