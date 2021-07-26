Kelly Walsh’s Ari Ploran Signs with Western Nebraska for Softball

Kelly Walsh softball player Ari Ploran signed her letter of intent on Monday to attend Western Nebraska in Scottsbluff. Ploran hit 406 for the Trojans this past season with an OPS of 1.056. Ploran had 24 hits, 29 runs scored and drove in 15 runs. From a defensive standpoint from the center field spot, she had a .750 fielding percentage. Ploran was an all-conference selection in the inaugural year of high school softball in Wyoming.

In her softball career, Ploran played with the Casper Voltage and the Casper Crush and played 6th-grade midget football. Western Nebraska went 13-37 in the 2020-21 season.

