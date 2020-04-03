Kelly Walsh Wrestler Commits to UW

Kelly Walsh wrestler Analu Benabise has verbally committed to the Wyoming Cowboy wrestling program and still has another prep season to go. Benabise won the 4A 145 pound state championship back in February and finished the year 47-4. He also won the 145 state title in 2019 with a record of 55-4 and the 2018 138 pound championship with a mark of 40-4.

Benabise is a supremely talented wrestler who placed this year at the Cowboy Open in Laramie as he competed against college wrestlers. He took 2nd this year at the prestigious Ron Thon tournament in Riverton and placed first in that event in 2019.