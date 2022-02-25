Kelly Walsh Sweeps Natrona in the Peach Basket Classic

In the annual basket on the hardwood between the Casper high schools, Kelly Walsh won the girl's matchup with Natrona and the boy's match-up in the Peach Basket Classic games on Thursday night.

Kelly Walsh was certainly the underdog coming into the Peach Basket but they didn't play like it as they set the tone early and never let up. Logann Alvar led the Trojans with 17 points with Elayna Chafee chipping in 14. KW upped their record to 10-10 overall. Natrona was led in scoring by Emma Patik with 23 and Megan Hagar at 8. It was a tough shooting night for the Fillies who dropped to 14-7 overall.

In the boy's game, Natrona was missing a couple of players due to illness and injury and Kelly Walsh took advantage of that. The Trojans had a huge size advantage with Davis Crilly and he poured in 26 points. Tyler Pacheco had 13 for KW as the team had a barrage of 3 pointers in the 2nd half. So the Trojans are 16-3 on the year while Natrona drops to 9-13. The Mustangs were led in scoring by Colton Rogers with 24 points and Gibson Heathman with 13.

The Kelly Walsh teams will be at Sheridan on Friday night while the Natrona team will host Cody

Get our free mobile app

Natrona Vs. Kelly Walsh Basketball-Peach Basket Classic Natrona Vs. Kelly Walsh Basketball-Peach Basket Classic