Kelly Walsh Performing Arts students putting on ‘The Music Man’

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper theater lovers, listen up, because “Ya Got Trouble.”

Kelly Walsh High School Performing Arts students are proudly producing the beloved musical “The Music Man” on Feb. 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and March 1.

The show will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Kelly Walsh High School auditorium, and admission is free.

“Kelly Walsh High School Performing Arts students are excitedly preparing to showcase their creative genius, artistic brilliance, and performance magnificence in their upcoming production of Meredith Willson’s ‘The Music Man,'” a social media post from the Natrona County School District states.

“The Music Man” tells the story of Harold Hill, a traveling con artist who shows up to a small town in Iowa and convinces the townspeople to start a band, of which he’ll be the leader, to raise money. The only problem is, Hill intends to take the money for himself as soon as it’s raised. Will music or greed come out on top? Find out this weekend or next at KWHS.

“Students are involved in every aspect of the show, from acting to stagecraft to lights and sound,” the NCSD post states. “After weeks of memorizing lines, rehearsing staging, and perfecting their characters, these extraordinary student thespians are ready to wow the audience with their showstopping performance!”

More information on the show can be found here, but this is one show that you do not want to miss. It’s a story that has it all. It’s the small-town pride. It’s the community, the redemption, the love. More than anything, it’s the music, man.

