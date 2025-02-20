Spuds owner to sing National Anthem ahead of Savannah Bananas game

CASPER, Wyo. — The singing of the National Anthem before sports games is a tradition almost as cherished as the games themselves. This weekend, Casper Spuds co-owner Kristi Hack will deliver the anthem for the nationally acclaimed exhibition baseball team the Savannah Bananas.

Similar to basketball’s Harlem Globetrotters, the Bananas travel the country, playing against their partner touring teams with a sense of flair and humor. Partner teams include the Party Animals, the Firefighters and the Texas Tailgaters.

Hack, who is a fan of the team, said she was looking at its website when she saw the team was accepting applications to sing the anthem. Having performed the anthem at sporting events and other functions before, she decided to submit an audition tape.

“I’ve performed at the [College National Finals Rodeo], Casper College Thunderbird games, the Coyotes when they were our hockey team — so this is something I have experience in,” she said.

Still, despite her experience singing the National Anthem to big crowds, Hack said the team’s nationwide popularity — bolstered by a 2022 reality TV show that followed the team — made her unsure of whether she’d be selected.

“When they told me I’d been picked, I was ecstatic,” Hack said. “It was such a great surprise.”

As the game draws nearer, Hack said she’s been diligently practicing.

“I’ve been doing all the warm-ups I remember from my time in show choir,” Hack said with a chuckle. “I’ve also been singing the song as much as I can. … It’ll be all a capella, so I’ll need to make sure I’m watching my key and the tempo so that I’m comfortable.”

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Hack said the game will be livestreamed on the team’s YouTube channel.

For Hack, performing the National Anthem is a chance to thank her country, she said.

“I like performing for my country,” Hack said. “Singing the National Anthem and standing in front of our flag is something that means a lot to me.”

However, this particular trip to sing the anthem offers some other perks, Hack added. Savannah Banana members Dalton Maudlin and Robert Anthony Cruz both previously played in Casper. Hack said she’s excited to see them again and catch up for the first time in quite some time.

“Those are the sorts of athletes we want to foster here in Casper with the Spuds,” Hack said. “And I don’t even necessarily mean athletically; they’re both phenomenal young men and leaders.”

The Spuds’ 2025 season is set to kick off May 23. The team will look to follow up a dominant championship season in 2024, and with 11 returning players they have the pieces to remain a force to be reckoned with.

