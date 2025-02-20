Obituaries: Hockaday; Burnham; Grussendorf; Hanify; Miller; Sears; Weir

William Earl Hockaday: 1968 – 2025

February 16, 2025, our beloved husband and father, uncle and cousin, William Earl Hockaday, passed away.

He was born February 6, 1968, in Pueblo, Colorado, to Vicki and Wayne Hockaday. He was the youngest of four children. He had a rough childhood, but he was still loved by many. He spent time in Colorado, Wyoming, and Oklahoma, in which the latter, he lived with his grandparents through his teenage years. He found stability in their home and had wonderful fond memories of his time there. He studied at the University of Oklahoma, then worked construction in California, where he would meet Mari and later have Caitlin.

As time went on, he would have another daughter, Ashley. In 1999, he met Tiffany Hyde, whom he would marry and have three wonderful children: Joshua, Sarah, and Rebekah.

They later divorced, and in 2016, he met the love of his life, Cynthia Liebschutz. They met online and quickly became friends. In 2018, they decided that it was time to see each other face to face, and that was it for them. They began life together 2019 when she moved to Casper, and eventually, Bill decided to make everything official by marrying her on February 2, 2022. Their time together was short, but it was filled with joy and many Adventures.

Bill is survived by his five children: Caitlin and her son, Romeo, Ashley, Joshua (big J), Sarah, and Rebekah; as well as his four stepchildren: Holly Molling, Alex Molling, Mariah (husband George) Terbeck, and Joshua Molling (little J). He is also survived by his brother, Allen and his wife, Jane; his sister, Gayla Stemming, her husband, Tony; and their son, Ethan; as well as his nieces, Lynn Cave and Katherine Hockaday (and their children) from his brother Ryan.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ryan. The family would like to extend gratitude to the doctors and nurses at the Wyoming Medical Center ICU not only for the care and compassion that they extended to him but also extended to the family in this great time of loss. A go fund me account has been set up for Cynthia to help with funeral expenses.

David Earl Stuart Burnham: 1965 – 2025

David Earl Stuart Burnham was born April 6, 1965 in Casper, Wyoming and passed on February 9, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

In his early years David loved skateboarding, biking and anything where he could show off his daredevil spirit. David spent many hours riding his bike all over Casper and finding ways to push the limit. He was a self taught mechanic and could fix almost anything. He loved skateboarding so much, he broke the same arm seven times, but it never stopped him from getting back on it. One of the seven times, he was still in the cast and took his skateboard down Casper Mountain Road. Needless to say, he had to get his arm reset and a new cast put on.

Many of his summers as a boy were spent with family at Alcova Lake and the Big Horn Mountains camping, fishing, and exploring.

David was an avid Mopar fan. He loved the look and sound of any and all Dodge hot rods, but the Challenger was probably his favorite. The sound of a hemi was like music to him.

He attended Evansville Elementary, Paradise Valley Elementary, CY Junior High and graduated from NCHS in 1983.

He moved to Phoenix, Arizona in the late 80’s and formed his towing company. It was a successful venture for many years.

David is preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas G. and Genevieve Paull; mother, Patricia Lovelace; and his niece, Catherine Sweigart.

David is survived by the mother of his children, Wendy Baumann; children: Nathan (Julie) of Texas, Jacquie, of Arizona , Ceirra (Kreymer) of Lander, Wyoming, and Delane (Ashley) of Lexington, North Carolina; his dad, Jack Lovelace of McMinnville, Oregon; his sister, Celeste Landry of Milton, Washington; sister, Casey Hanson-Baruth (Kerry) of Evansville, Wyoming; his uncle, Mike Paull (Jeri) of Amity, Oregon; 10 grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

David chose a life on his own terms and though we will never understand many of those choices, we will always love him.

“Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” Ephesians 4:32

May he finally be resting with our lord.

A memorial service and internment at Highland Cemetery will be held in July in Casper, Wyoming.

Wesley Edward Grussendorf: 1931 – 2025

Wesley Edward Grussendorf Jr. completed his baptismal journey on Feb 12, 2025, in Casper, Wyoming. “Junior” was born on January 8, 1931, to Wesley E Grussendorf and Annette Nelson in Redwood Falls, Minnesota.

Growing up in rural Minnesota, he enjoyed fishing and hunting and especially enjoyed his favorite dog and pony. After beginning his engineering career with the Minnesota Highway Department, Wesley served in the Korean Conflict as an artillery surveyor. Upon honorable discharge, Wesley went back to school to earn his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. Wesley’s career included working for Texaco, which brought him and his family to Wyoming. He then served as the maintenance manager for the Natrona County School district until his retirement.

Wesley married Elaine, his sweetheart, in 1955, and they celebrated 69 years together until his death.

Wesley was an avid sports fan and thoroughly enjoyed any and all sports and community events he could take in. In 2017, Wesley was recognized as the Wyoming high school football super fan of the year. Wesley continued to enjoy hunting and fishing, even hitting the elk hunting mountains at the age of 80! We didn’t see anything, but he did it!

Wesley is survived by his loving wife, Elaine; and sons: Jon (Kristi) Grussendorf, Steven (Robin) Grussendorf, Brian (Amy) Grussendorf; as well as eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Madelle. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Joel.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

Mary Lou Hanify: 1934 – 2025

Mary Lou (Helmer) Hanify, longtime Worland, Wyoming, resident, passed away February 6, 2025, at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper, Wyoming, at the age of 90.

The sixth of eight children, Mary Lou was born October 5, 1934, to Bill and Alma Helmer on the family property in Redwater Valley, between Belle Fourche and Spearfish, South Dakota. She graduated from Belle Fourche High School in May 1952. While in high school, she participated in 4-H and Job’s Daughters, serving as Honored Queen. She also played drums in the high school band. After high school, Mary Lou received medical technician training at Northwestern School of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, eventually taking a position at John Burns Memorial Hospital in Belle Fourche.

While working in Belle Fourche, Mary Lou met Mike Hanify at a barn-warming dance in Nisland, South Dakota. They were married November 25, 1955, and she continued to work at John Burns Memorial until Mike graduated from Black Hills Teachers College in 1959. After stops in Hot Springs, South Dakota, and Saratoga, Basin, and Sheridan, Wyoming, Mike and Mary Lou settled in Worland, Wyoming, in 1967, living in town until 1980, then moving out to Sesame Street to the house she and her family helped build.

While a homemaker for much of her adult life, Mary Lou still found time to work outside the home. She spent time during one harvest season at Holly Sugar, earning enough to get the basement carpeted. She also worked as a teacher’s aide at Worland Middle School and took classified ads for the Northern Wyoming Daily News. And when Mike was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015, Mary Lou tended to him until his passing in 2023.

Mary Lou loved to bake: bread, angel food cakes, tea rings, cookies, buttermilk brownies. Chocolate chip cookies were her favorite—or at least they were her sons’ favorite. She enjoyed sewing and quilting. She spent time gardening, working in the yard, and tumbling over cliffs. She delivered Meals on Wheels for years. And she enjoyed playing bridge and other card games, activities that transformed her from someone who generally did not tolerate swearing into someone who did—a lot.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, William and Alma (Lindgren) Helmer; sisters, Dorothy (Kenneth Umenthum) and Dora (James Hansen); brothers: Raymond (Wilma), LeRoy (Ruth), and Glenn (Betty) Helmer; and her husband of 67 years, Eugene “Mike” Hanify. Survivors include brothers, Larry (Ardyth) and Gary (Jeanie) Helmer; sons: Douglas, Christopher, Matthew, and Brian; daughter-in-law, Sandra May; grandsons: Ryan (Molly), Nicholas (Jennifer), Timothy, Daniel (Lauren), D. Scott (Morgan), Jackson, and Alexander; granddaughter, Adelaide; and great-grandchildren: Jillian, Alaina, Emmalee, Mason, Hailey, William, and Blaine.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on March 19 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Worland, Wyoming. A Prayer Vigil/Rosary will be held on March 18 at 6 p.m.. Interment will take place in the Black Hills National Cemetery on March 20 at a time yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation or Alzheimer’s Association.

Barbara Jean Miller: 1953 – 2025

Barbara Jean (Alkire) Miller, 72, passed from this life on Sunday, February 16, 2025, surrounded by family in Gillette, Wyoming. A celebration of life for Mrs. Miller begins at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, at the Abundant Life Church.

Barbara was born on January 1, 1953 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Anna Marie and Burt Lee Alkire. She was raised in Minatare, Nebraska with her five siblings. She married Larry Miller in 1979 in Gillette, Wyoming and where they made their home. They have three children: LeAnna Miller, Shawnna (Miller) Houser and Michael Miller.

She was a stay-at-home wife and mother who loved to care for her family. She enjoyed crocheting, painting, and drawing. She valued time around the table visiting or playing cards at family gatherings. A favorite of hers was listening and singing worship songs at church and at home. She and Larry together enjoyed Bible Studies and Barb was involved with the Secret Sister ministry at her church.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Larry Miller; three kids: LeAnna, Shawnna and Michael (Nicole)Miller. Her six grandchildren: Alysen “Niki” (Joshua) Schmidt, Payten(Victoria) Batalden, Branden Woodard, Katelyn Daniels, Elley Daniels.

She is also survived by her eight great-grandchildren: Jaden Schmidt, Zanden Miller, Caiden Schmidt, Brayden Schmidt, Asher Fraga, Neysa Lindsay, Westen Batalden, and Layken Batalden; her mother, Anna Marie Alkire; and sisters: Cheryl Biltjinits, Carol Biltjinits and Sandi Kotschwar; and many nieces and nephews.

Barb is preceded in death by her father, Bert Lee Alkire; her brother, Richard “Rick” Alkire; her sister, Linda Thompson; her brothers-in-law, Garry Miller and James “Jim” Kotschwar; her sister-in-law, Kathy Miller; mother-in-law, Mary Elsie Miller; father-in-law, Charles Edward Miller; her niece, Ashley Case; and many cousins.

Riley Jacob Sears: 2008 – 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Riley Jacob Sears, born on May 31, 2008, who left us too soon at the tender age of 16.

Riley was the beloved son of Lisa Pederson and Jacob Sears. He was a cherished brother to DeShawn Pederson, Cindy Dame (nephew Leo), and McKenize Armstrong. His family was the cornerstone of his life, including his mother’s side: his cousin, Sierra (Nick) and their children; aunt, Missy Pederson; and uncle Thomas Pederson; as well as his father’s side: grandparents, Scott and Janet Sears; uncles, Joshua White (Ryan Minor), and Chad White. Riley also shared a special bond with his little cousin, Asher; his adored girlfriend, Kaydia Toribio; his dog, Daisy; his cat, Poptart; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, along with many friends who became family.

Riley was a spirited and kind soul, known for his love of making music. He enjoyed anything with wheels, especially skateboarding alongside his dad and brother. A master gamer, Riley often outplayed his older brother and friends, much to their chagrin. He cherished his time at the cabin with his grandparents, Janet and Scott, where he liked 4-wheeling and exploring the great outdoors.

Known for stirring up harmless mischief with his childhood friends as a young boy, Riley���s antics are remembered with laughter among those who knew him best. His heart was immense, filled with kindness, compassion, and selflessness—traits that made him truly too wonderful for this world.

Riley was preceded in death by his beloved grandpa, Mark (Munch); and grandma, Crystal.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, at 2 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper. The family invites close family and friends of Riley to gather in remembrance of his vibrant spirit.

We will forever hold Riley in our hearts, remembering a life that, while far too short, meant so much to us all.

Wilma Fae Weir: 1950 – 2025

Wilma Fae Weir, a beloved sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away February 2, 2025.

Wilma was born October 30,1950 in Powell, Wyoming to Clyde Gullion and Ruby (Jones) Gullion. Wilma had three older sisters: Margaret Ann Gullion, Jamesetta Roan, Juanita Brost; and one younger brother Bill Gullion.

Wilma met her late husband, Franklin Leo Weir, in Powell, Wyoming where they married on May 25, 1968. Franklin and Wilma together had four children: James, LaShawn, Christopher and Glenn. Wilma loved many things with her favorites being crafts, fishing, collecting a variety of things, gardening, and traveling with Franklin.

Wilma is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Leo Weir; her parents, Clyde and Ruby Gullion; her two sisters, Margaret Ann Gullion, and Juanita Brost. Wilma is survived by her children: James Weir, LaShawn Weir-Selby, Christopher Weir, Glen Weir; her sister, Jamesetta Roan; and her brother, Bill Gullion; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, aunts and uncles. Wilma Fae Weir’s Celebration Of Life will be held at a later date.

In memory of a life so beautifully lived and a life so deeply loved~♡~