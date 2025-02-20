MLB star Jim Morris to speak at Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock event

CASPER, Wyo. — Major League Baseball star Jim Morris will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock “Be the Light” fundraising dinner.

According to a release, the event will be on Thursday, May 8 at the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock, located at 100 S. 6th St. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., with dinner starting at 6.

Morris is a former MLB pitcher who started his unlikely career at age 35 with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. His trajectory of high school teacher turned coach turned professional baseball athlete was the subject of his autobiography, “The Oldest Rookie.” The book was the inspiration for the 2002 Disney film “The Rookie,” staring Dennis Quaid.

The “Be the Light” dinner celebrates and supports the impact the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock has on young lives. The event is free, but guests are asked to make meaningful donations to support the club’s annual operating budget of $275,300.

For tickets, please visit the club’s website or call 307-235-4079.

