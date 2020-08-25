Kelly Walsh Football Preview [VIDEO]

It's year two of the Aaron Makelky era at Kelly Walsh and the program wants to make some serious strides even though 4A looks to be very competitive this season. The Trojans went 2-8 last season with a first-round playoff loss to Sheridan and return just 7 starters from a year ago. It will be live and learn for a while with this group and they could surprise a few people along the way. We talked with the head coach and quarterback Trent Walker prior to their season-opening game against Cheyenne South.

