Kelly Walsh Defeats Cheyenne South for Victory #1

In a battle of 0-2 teams, something had to give between Kelly Walsh and Cheyenne South in Casper on Friday. Kelly Walsh unleased a running game that accumulated nearly 250 yards on the ground as the Trojans took care of the Bison 17-7.

Kelly Walsh got with it in the 2nd quarter thanks to a 25-yard field goal from Kadon Boyce which was followed by a 6-yard run to the end zone from Gibson Sasser to give KW a 10-point lead.

After a scoreless 3rd quarter, Gibson Sasser of Kelly Walsh threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Vance Broadway to bump the Trojan lead to 17-0. South did answer in the 4th as Isaiah Hernandez threw a 36-yard TD pass to Robert Pountney to cut the gap to 17-7. But Hernandez was under pressure all night and the Bison had 54 yards rushing for the game.

Kelly Walsh is 1-2 and will host the Oil Bowl on Friday in Casper against Natrona. Cheyenne will be looking for their first win of the year on Friday as they'll host Campbell County.

Take a look at some fantastic images from the game from Liz Masterson in our gallery below. Enjoy!

