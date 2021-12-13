Kelly Walsh Boys Start the Season on the Right Foot

The Kelly Walsh boys basketball team matched their win total from a year ago in one weekend with 3 victories in the Oil City Tournament over the weekend. The Trojans have a returning sharpshooter in Tyler Pacheco who had a fantastic shooting effort in their win over Natrona on Saturday. KW also has some height in 6-3 Caden Allaire and 6-4 Davis Crilly so they are light years ahead of where they were a year ago.

Gunnar Browning is another senior who provides some electricity to it appears that KW will be a tough opponent this season. 4A may be a bit unpredictable this season so stick the Trojans right in the mix.

We had a chance to chat with Caden Allaire and Davis Criilly after their win over Green River on Friday, That was the way to start the season!

