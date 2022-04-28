Kayla Gilliam Named New Kelly Walsh Girl’s Basketball Coach

Kelly Walsh High School found a familiar face to be their new girl's basketball coach. Kayla Gilliam will take over the Trojan program and while a student at Kelly Walsh over 10 years ago, you would recognize her as Kayla Fakelman. She was one of the finest all-around athletes in school history; a two-time 4A all-state selection in basketball in the 2008-09 & 2009-10 seasons, a two-time all-state pick in volleyball, and a three-time all-state selection in soccer. Gilliam was named Ms. Basketball in Wyoming her senior year.

She played college basketball at Colorado Christian University in the Denver area and was an all-conference selection in the Rocky Mountain Athletic conference in 2015 and was named to the league's all-academic honor roll.

Gilliam will replace Sara Tuomi who stepped down after 9 seasons as the Trojan's head coach.

