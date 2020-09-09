Kaycee’s Cole Reiner Making a Charge to the NFR [VIDEO]

Fate is aligning in Cole Reiner’s favor. The Buffalo High School grad and Kayvee native who could have accepted a college wrestling scholarship to a big school chose rodeo and rode bareback horses for Sheridan and Casper and in fact won the championship round at the college national finals wearing a red T-Bird vest in 2019. He and traveling buddy Leighton Berry broke down in the middle of nowhere over Labor Day Weekend on the way to a rodeo in Oregon. A couple of bighorn sheep hunters, and rodeo fans, happened along and hauled the cowboys on to the next stop. Reiner is well placed to make the NFR for the first time and picked up another $2K at the ‘Yellowstone Riggin Rally’ in Darby, MT on Labor Day. He is currently in 13th place in the PRCA standings in the bareback with $37,666.71 in earnings. If he keeps this up, a trip to the National Finals Rodeo will be in his future.

