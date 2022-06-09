Chris LeDoux Day’s Coming To Kaycee For 11th Year, You Excited?

Hats, boots, spurs, chaps, horses and music all will be found in Kaycee, Wyoming for Chris LeDoux Days. Chris was a hall of fame rodeo champion, award winning singer/songwriter with millions of albums sold, an artist and subject of many songs, poems & stories.

The iconic singing rodeo cowboy's name is well known by many, but not everyone has been to the small town of Kaycee where Chris and his family settled.

That can change though, as a pair of days is set aside in June to celebrate the man, Chris LeDoux, and everyone is invited to come. Just like in previous years there will be a heck of a party in Kaycee. Rodeo, live music and family fun will pour through the town and entire area. Fans come from near and far to attend the event dedicated to their hero.

There's no doubt pictures will be taken around the Chris LeDoux 'Good Ride Cowboy' monument and cans of Copenhagen will be left at the base of the monument to pay tribute to the legend.

You can't have a party honoring LeDoux without awesome rodeo action and great music with a top notch lineup. Canada's Corb Lund, Kellen Smith from Gillette, WY and Chris's son, Ned LeDoux, will rock the stage following the rodeo action on Saturday night.

While you're in town, you can visit Rusty Spur, Hoofprints of the Past Museum, Invasion Bar & Restaurant, Chris LeDoux Memorial Park and just out of town you can visit Crazy Woman Canyon, Buffalo, WY, Bighorn National Forest, Casper, and Sheridan are all within an hour drive of Kaycee.

Wristbands for all the events on Saturday are still on sale for $25

