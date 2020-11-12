K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for November 12th, 2020

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming will use federal coronavirus relief funding to help petroleum companies move ahead with oil and gas drilling projects stalled by the pandemic and plug idle wells. North Dakota already is using Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding for well plugging and cleanup.

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has recorded its highest number of hospitalizations from the coronavirus for the sixth straight day. The state reported 183 current hospitalizations on Wednesday.