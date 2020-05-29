K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For May 29th, 2020 – Evening

Contrary to what Governor Mark Gordon and major Wyoming rodeo organizers announced earlier this week, the Cody Stampede is set to go ahead as usual amid the COVID-19 pandemic, its board announced Friday morning.

Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO Tom Hirsig says he doesn’t think people understand the “economic hit” the cancellation of this year’s event is going to have on his organization and the community.

Yellowstone National Park said Thursday it will reopen its Montana entrances at West Yellowstone, Gardiner and Cooke City at 10 a.m. Monday.