K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for May 22nd, 2020 – Morning
A Casper man pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in Natrona County District Court on Thursday.
University of Wyoming lawyers have requested multiple changes to the state’s public records law after losing a legal effort to shield the circumstances surrounding the demotion of the university’s former president last year.
Wells Fargo Bank on Wednesday sued the Cody-based custom-rifle maker Gunwerks, LLC, in federal court for $2.8 million in unpaid loans - the bank also wants the company's equipment.