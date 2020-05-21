K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for May 21st, 2020 – Evening

The number of unemployment claims filed in Wyoming has dropped as the state eases coronavirus-related restrictions.

A new survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states inched upward in May from April's record low, but still remained profoundly low as efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the rural economy.

An older man who had been living in a long-term care facility in Washakie County has died of the novel coronavirus, according to state health officials.