K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for May 18th, 2020 – Evening

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KGAB-AM) — A man is dead and an elementary school teacher jailed on a first-degree murder charge after a shooting in Wyoming’s capital city. Laramie County sheriff’s officials say they arrested 33-year-old Danell Moyte for the death of her boyfriend, 39-year-old Christopher Garcia.

DUBOIS, Wyo. (Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune) — A grizzly bear attacked a man looking for antlers in western Wyoming. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says the unidentified man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Saturday’s attack in a remote area east of Dubois.