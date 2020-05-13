K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for May 13th, 2020 – Evening

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney along with 59 of her congressional colleagues is calling for energy producers to be considered under the Main Street Lending Program.

After being closed for nearly two months amid the coronavirus pandemic, Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday announced it will begin to reopen on a limited basis beginning Monday, May 18.

The Casper City Council at its work session Tuesday tentatively approved slashing the city's capital projects budget -- funded mostly by the optional one-cent sales tax -- by more than half for the fiscal year starting July 1.