K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for March 30th, 2020 – Morning
A Wyoming resident is in custody in Montana awaiting formal charges after three adults were found dead at his home Sunday evening.
The Wyoming Medical Center, like other hospitals nationwide, needs face masks, isolation gowns, surgical masks and other personal protective equipment as it deals with the spread of coronavirus.
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Friday announced that the three existing statewide health orders closing a number of businesses and public facilities along with schools have been extended through April 17.