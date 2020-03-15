K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for March 16th, 2020 – Morning

The Natrona County School District's food services division will provide takeaway meals for school-age children while schools are closed for the next three weeks.

The Wyoming Democratic Party has suspended the in-person portion of its caucus and all county conventions due to the growing concerns about the contagious new coronavirus COVID-19.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As ski resorts across the United States grappled with how to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus without having to close, industry giants Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company decided Saturday they would shutter 49 of North America's most well-known resorts.