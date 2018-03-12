K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For March 12th, 2018 – Evening

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Legislature has approved a bill that imposes stiffer penalties for trespassing on, impeding or damaging infrastructure such as pipelines, power plants, telecommunications towers, dams, data centers and refineries.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Legislature has extended its session into this week after failing to agree on how to finance K-12 public education and on state construction projects.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Legislature has passed a so-called "stand your ground" bill and sent it to Gov. Matt Mead for his consideration.