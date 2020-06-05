K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For June 5th, 2020 – Evening

Casper police are advising those who live near the 900 block of East 25th Street to check their vehicles for missing belongings after a series of auto burglaries.

A woman has been found dead at an oilfield site in northeastern Wyoming. Twenty-one-year-old Jade Ommen apparently became trapped Tuesday night between a car door and a building at the site 40 miles southwest of Gillette.

People will be able to walk around with an alcoholic beverage in a restricted area of downtown Casper this summer after city council on Tuesday passed on third reading a series of amendments to the city's ordinance about liquor licenses.