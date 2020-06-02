K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For June 2nd, 2020 – Evening

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has killed a black bear that was believed to be the subject of several complaints in northwestern Wyoming near Jackson.

One of Wyoming’s major oil refineries will lay off over two-thirds of its workforce and undergo a major reworking in response to tough economic conditions.

A Casper man pleaded not guilty to two felony charges connected to allegations that he walked into an 87-year-old woman's home and violently robbed her in March.