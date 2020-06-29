K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For June 29th, 2020 – Evening
Police in Wyoming have cited a Republican Party county chairman after a fight with another county chairman at the state GOP convention.
Public health orders implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus will remain unchanged through July 15, Governor Mark Gordon announced Monday.
Police in northwestern Montana say a man was arrested on a felony criminal mischief charge after he pulled down a Ten Commandments monument using a chain and pickup truck.