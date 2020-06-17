K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For June 17th, 2020 – Morning

A state health official says an increase in coronavirus cases in southwest Wyoming is connected to a public gathering where social distancing rules were not followed.

Grand Teton National Park will open three visitor centers for the first time this year, about a month after the park reopened following closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A federal appeals court has ruled to cancel a long-disputed oil and gas lease on land in northwestern Montana considered sacred to Native American tribes in the U.S. and Canada.