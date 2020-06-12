K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For June 12th, 2020 – Morning

Public health officers in Wyoming will not be required to scientifically prove the need for their public health orders after a bill calling for them to do so was outvoted.

The Tate Geological Museum and the Werner Wildlife Museum at Casper College have reopened after being closed for COVID-19 restrictions.

According to numbers released Wednesday by the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, there are no active COVID-19 cases in the county.