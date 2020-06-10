K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For June 10th, 2020 – Evening

A surge in one county has boosted the number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming. Uinta County in southwestern Wyoming has confirmed 11 new cases of the virus in just one day, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 32.

A 19-year-old Wyoming resident is dead following a single-vehicle rollover southwest of Big Piney Tuesday evening.

A Japanese company has signed an agreement to use the Integrated Test Center near Gillette to test technology designed to capture carbon dioxide from gas produced by power plants.