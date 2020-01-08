K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for January 8th, 2019 — Evening

Casper's new Mayor Steve Freel and Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz were sworn in Tuesday during a brief ceremony during the first city council meeting of the year.

Members of the Wyoming congressional delegation in Washington have signed an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a case protecting the right to have an abortion without excessive restriction from the government.

Authorities have started an investigation into the cause of a fire that destroyed a southeast Wyoming house.