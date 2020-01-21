K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for January 21st, 2020 – Evening

A federal court jury on Friday found a California tow truck driver guilty of hauling $250,000 worth of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl as a courier for a major dealer.

The Army Corps of Engineers is studying the possible construction of an $11.1 million network of weather stations to improve flood control across the Upper Missouri River Basin.

A Hispanic man with a work-related injury has settled his federal civil rights lawsuit with the Town of Evansville.