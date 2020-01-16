K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for January 16th, 2020 – Morning

A Montana food distributor reached a settlement with a former Wyoming Highway Patrol officer stemming from a 2015 collision that forced the trooper into medical retirement from field duty.

The City of Casper's Customer Service Division on Tuesday morning accidentally sent out an automated message telling thousands of people their account is delinquent and their water services will be shut off if a payment is not made.

Authorities say an investigation into reports of large drones flying in groups after dark since November has confirmed nothing unusual or criminal.