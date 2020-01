CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — An official investigation into reports of large drones flying in groups over the western U.S. plains in the hours after sunset has confirmed nothing illegal or out of the ordinary.

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A 36-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in northeastern Wyoming. Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson said a relative found their bodies late Friday morning.