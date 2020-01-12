K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for January 13th, 2019 – Morning

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Attorneys for bankrupt coal company Blackjewel LLC and its creditors are asking a judge to let them examine the finances of former CEO Jeff Hoops, alleging that he took millions of dollars for personal gain. In documents filed Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, lawyers for West Virginia-based Blackjewel said the company was “woefully insolvent" by the time it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming has requested $12 million from the state to fund more than half of a renovation and expansion project for its College of Law.