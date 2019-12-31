K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for December 31st, 2019

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Snow moisture in Wyoming's high country is typical for this time of year. A Natural Resources Conservation Service report released Monday shows statewide snow moisture right at the median amount for late December.

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A new rule in Wyoming seeks to reduce a record number of applications for permits to drill oil and gas wells. The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission rule makes it easier for other developers and mineral owners to challenge permit applications and contest permits when drilling doesn't begin right away.