K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for April 15th, 2020 – Morning

Natrona County officials are looking for volunteers to help in the fight against the spreading coronavirus.

The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday afternoon that the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide rose to 282 up from 275 on Monday.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says a convicted felon was caught driving drunk and shooting road signs early Friday morning. Then he tried to blame it on two minors who were with him.

