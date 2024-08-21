Juveniles Charged in Casper Sage Park Arson

Two juveniles have been charged with third degree arson, curfew violation, and disorderly conduct as a result of damages that occured on Friday, August 16 at Sage Park.

An earlier statement from public information officer Amber Freestone notes that aerosol cans were used as an accelerant in the fire at the park on East 15th Street.

Two juvenile suspects were interviewed at the Hall of Justice on Saturday, August 17.

The Casper Police Department does not release identifying information about juveniles.