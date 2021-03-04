Laramie County District Court Judge Catherine Rogers on Thursday ordered 27-year-old Wyatt Lamb, the sole identified suspect in 2-year-old Athian Rivera's death, be held without bond pending trial and bond revocation evidentiary proceedings in an unrelated strangulation case.

Lamb was arrested on Feb. 19 after the disappearance of Rivera, his girlfriend's son, triggered a search and the boy's body was found in a dumpster near his home at 514 Desmet Drive.

"At the time of that arrest he was at the apartment of Kassandra Orona who is the victim in this strangulation case," District Attorney Leigh Anne Grant Manlove told the court. "She also is the surety who posted his $6,000 cash bond last April."

"Evidently, and this is in the state's petition to revoke, he's been living with Ms. Orona since August of last year in violation of his bond condition," Manlove added.

Police have recommended murder and aggravated child abuse charges against Lamb, but Manlove's office hasn’t filed charges in the case.

Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid told KGAB Radio on Tuesday that it could take six to eight weeks for toxicology and histology reports to come back on Rivera.