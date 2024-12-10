Journey Elementary receives grant to improve literacy

CASPER, Wyo. — Journey Elementary School recently received a $7,500 grant from the John P. Ellbogen Foundation to help strengthen literacy.

According to Natrona County School District documents, the grant is also intended to support the overall well-being and success of the students, faculty and wider school community.

The John P. Ellbogen Foundation is a Wyoming-based organization that aims to improve the lives of Wyoming residents through the support of education and science fields.

