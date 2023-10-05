Join the Casper Council of People with Disabilities

The City of Casper is extending an open invitation to all citizens who are passionate about promoting self-advocacy, equality, accessibility, and opportunity for individuals with disabilities to join the Casper’s Councils of People with Disabilities. The CCPD serves as an educational and solution-oriented advisory board dedicated to making Casper a more inclusive and accessible community for all residents.

The CCPD's mission is to act as an advisory committee to the Casper City Council and City staff on matters related to the daily lives of people with disabilities. This includes issues such as employment, recreation, transportation, architectural accessibility, and any other concerns that affect the disabled community in Casper. The CCPD collaborates on plans to address these challenges and works to enhance the quality of life for individuals with disabilities in our city.

The CCPD is committed to promoting equal access, equality, and opportunity for all individuals; encouraging coordination among service agencies and programs for the disabled; connecting disabled individuals with the appropriate services; actively participating in discussions and providing recommendations to City Council and City staff on various projects; raising awareness and educating the community on issues relevant to people with disabilities. The group meets on the fourth Monday of each month at noon.

If you’re interested in making a positive impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities in Casper, complete your membership application via email to disabilitycouncil@casperwy.gov or return in-person or mail to 123 West First Street suite 555.

