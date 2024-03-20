Jersey Mike’s Vow to Give 100% of Sales to Jason’s Friends Foundation on Day of Giving

Next Wednesday, March 27, Jersey Mike's Subs is going to donate 100% of their sales to Jason's Friends Foundation.

They vow to give every single dollar, not just the profit, to the foundation as part of their 14th annual nationwide Day of Giving.

Casper has two Jersey Mike's Subs shops: one on Talon Drive and the other off of East Second Street.

During this year’s Month of Giving in March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to surpass last year’s record-breaking $21 million fundraising total.

Proceeds support more than 200 local charities across the country striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $88 million for local charities.

Local Pilots Give Wyoming Kids A Free Flight Does your kid want to be a pilot?

There is no way of knowing unless they get a chance to get in an airplane and get up there.

Thanks to a Wyoming chapter of EAA, (Experimental Aircraft Association), kids in Wheatland Wyoming got that chance this past weekend.

Local pilots offered free rides to all kids, breakfast included.

The hope is that maybe some of these kids will get that urge to want to fly and pursue a career as a pilot.

