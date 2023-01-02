Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada

RENO, Nevada (AP) — “The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner remains in critical condition while being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow.

Authorities in Reno, Nevada, and the actor's representative have not said how Sunday's accident occurred or the extent of Renner's injuries.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital and that no one else was hurt in the accident.

Renner plays Hawkeye in the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe.

The 51-year-old actor scored back-to-back Oscar nominations for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town” in 2010 and 2011.

