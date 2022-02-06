Jeff Barnes Throws Hat In Ring For Laramie County Sheriff

jeffbarnes for sheriff.com jeffbarnesforsheriff.com loading...

Jeff Barnes says he is running for Laramie County Sheriff.

According to his campaign website:

At 18, when I graduated high school, I was at a crossroads. However, there was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to serve—serve my country, my community, and my neighbors. With that in mind I left my hometown and joined the United States Air Force. I can still remember the pride I felt putting on the uniform for the first time knowing that I was making a difference. I felt that pride once again, years later, looking at myself in the mirror in my police uniform after I graduated from the police academy.

The desire and dedication to serve is something I still feel deeply to this day. I chose Cheyenne as my home, because it reflects the values that mean so much to me. After 32 years in the military, experiencing combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, and 27 years in law enforcement on some of the most dangerous streets in America, I felt compelled to continue my service upon moving to Laramie County. I joined the Sheriff’s Department in 2017 and had the pleasure of working alongside truly dedicated professionals. I also interacted with the great citizens of this county daily, and they confirmed that this is where I belong.

Barnes is running as an independent. He joins Republicans Don Hollingshead, Brian Kozak, and Boyd Wrede in the race. Current Sheriff Danny Glick, who is a Republican, is not running for re-election after several terms in office.