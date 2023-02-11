Laramie County Sheriff’s Office: We Didn’t Buy New Trucks

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office wants people to know they didn't buy new trucks, even though people may be noticing more vehicles around the county marked as sheriff's office vehicles.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

The post says that it is true that people are seeing more vehicles marked as being from the office. But rather than buying new trucks, the post says:

"they took the undercover trucks from the previous administration, cleaned them and put stickers on! Proof that marked cars get noticed. One team, always ready to help!"

The post says it's all part of new Sheriff Brian Kozak's effort to make the agency more visible and accessible to the public.

It says another part of that effort is having command staff mark their cars and having them wear uniforms in the field and the jail.

Kozak, who formerly served as Cheyenne Police Chief for a decade, was elected in November to replace long-time Sheriff Danny Glick, who did not run for re-election after several terms in office.