A commission that evaluates police departments will conduct a virtual public hearing in December to examine all aspects of the Casper Police Department's policies, procedures, operations and support services, Chief Keith McPheeters announced Wednesday in a news release.

The Department voluntarily works with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., to see how it meets the Commission's standards.

The accreditation process is a four-year cycle, during which a police department must submit annual reports, and participate in annual, remote, web-based assessments to show continued compliance with the standards under which it was initially accredited.

"CALEA Accreditation is a highly prized recognition of excellence in public safety professionalism and it represents the gold standard in law enforcement for verifying that a police department is committed to, and achieving, the highest standards for providing police services to our community.” McPheeters said.

At 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, the Commission will conduct the hearing at the City Council Chambers, 200 N. David St., Casper, WY 82601.

Department personnel and the public are invited to comment.

If an individual cannot speak at the hearing, but still would like to provide comments to the assessment team, they may do so by calling (307) 235-8408 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec 6.

The Commission says telephone comments and public comments at the hearing are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards.

A copy of the standards is available at the Casper Police Department at the Hall of Justice at 201 N. David St.

The Department needs to comply with 180 standards to gain accredited status.

The local contact is Michelle Rand and her number is (307) 235-8478.

The Commission asks persons who want to offer written comments about the Department’s ability to meet the standards to write: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA®), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320 Gainesville, Virginia 20155.

People also may call the Commission at 703) 352-4225, or send an email to calea@calea.org.

