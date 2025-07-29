The Natrona County Fire District has put out more information concerning the Jarrard Incident that was visible from I-25 yesterday, milepost 210 (Horse Ranch Creek Road).

When first responders arrived they saw a large, fast-moving grass fire that spread to a barn. Several smaller fires were also discovered, but responders were able to keep them small.

Firefighters worked to contain the total 41.3-acre fires, but sadly, the barn was destroyed. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD), Bar Nunn Fire Department, Evansville Fire Department, Mills Fire Department, Salt Creek Emergency Services, and Bureau of Land Management Wyoming High Plains District (BLM-WY HPD), along with out-of-state severity units, responded to the scene. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) and Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) provided mutual aid support.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is believed to be vehicle-related.

To help prevent future wildfires, the Natrona County Fire District recommends the following:

• Ensure trailer chains are secure and not dragging.

• Avoid parking on tall, dry grass, as vehicle exhaust can ignite it.

Natrona County Barn Destroyed in Fire June 25, 2024. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore. Photos courtesy Natrona County Fire District