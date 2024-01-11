January in Casper: Frigid Temps, Harsh Winds Blowin’

Temps will fall significantly by the tail end of this week.

The snow will impact travel in the Western part of the state and breezy, strong wind will persist state-wide, leading to drifts across mountains and valleys -- this according to the National Weather Service.

Patchy blowing snow is forecast after midnight with wind chills as cold as twenty below. We may see an inch of snow tomorrow morning.

By this weekend things will take an arctic turn with lows around -19, a high of -1.

Nothing new here, this is Wyoming. Meteorologists peg Casper's average temps for January around eleven degrees farenheit with routine drops around negative eighteen.

In 2022 Casper broke an all time record in Decemeber when temps dipped to 42 degrees below zero. Wyoming, however, has seen colder days. In 1933, Yellowstone recorded the statewide record at negative 66.

GOAT Snowstorm in Casper - April 3-4, 2023. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media